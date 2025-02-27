Americas > US tech billionaire family foundation grants $5 mln to NbS projects in Pacific Northwest

US tech billionaire family foundation grants $5 mln to NbS projects in Pacific Northwest

Published 22:44 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:44 on February 27, 2025  /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The family foundation of an American tech billionaire has announced $5 million in grants to support natural-based solutions (NbS) across the Pacific Northwest (PNW), aiming to accelerate climate change mitigation through ecosystem restoration and carbon capture.
