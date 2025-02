Canada’s CDR procurement plan needs to be more ambitious, flexible to succeed, stakeholders warn

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The Canadian government’s new pilot scheme for procuring CO2 removal (CDR) services has drawn mixed reactions from industry stakeholders, who say the programme must be more ambitious and flexible to position the country as a global leader in the sector.