EMEA > Germany to miss 2045 net zero target despite energy transition progress -report

Germany to miss 2045 net zero target despite energy transition progress -report

Published 16:24 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:24 on February 27, 2025  / /  EMEA

Germany is set to cover nearly half of its energy needs with electricity by 2050, but emissions cuts will fall short of the country’s 2045 net zero goal, according to a report released Thursday.
Germany is set to cover nearly half of its energy needs with electricity by 2050, but emissions cuts will fall short of the country’s 2045 net zero goal, according to a report released Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.