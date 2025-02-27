Africa > Millions of CORSIA-eligible cookstove credits will be ready by Q3, says developer

Published 16:23 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:23 on February 27, 2025  / /  Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Cookstove carbon credits from a large clean cooking programme in Africa will be verified and made available for CORSIA Phase 1 by the end of the third quarter of the year, said the head of the project developer, paving the way for millions of eligible units to come on to the market per year.
