Cuba to leverage Article 6 finance to achieve conditional NDC targets
Published 15:11 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 15:11 on February 27, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Cuba’s third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has specified that it will use Article 6 cooperative approaches to secure climate finance, helping it to achieve conditional Paris Agreement goals.
Cuba’s third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has specified that it will use Article 6 cooperative approaches to secure climate finance, helping it to achieve conditional Paris Agreement goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.