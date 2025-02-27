Americas > Cuba to leverage Article 6 finance to achieve conditional NDC targets

Cuba to leverage Article 6 finance to achieve conditional NDC targets

Published 15:11 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:11 on February 27, 2025  / /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Cuba’s third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has specified that it will use Article 6 cooperative approaches to secure climate finance, helping it to achieve conditional Paris Agreement goals.
Cuba’s third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has specified that it will use Article 6 cooperative approaches to secure climate finance, helping it to achieve conditional Paris Agreement goals.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.