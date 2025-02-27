Carbon Taxes > ANALYSIS: New EU climate proposals to have limited immediate impact on carbon, experts say

ANALYSIS: New EU climate proposals to have limited immediate impact on carbon, experts say

Published 17:50 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:50 on February 27, 2025  / and /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The European Union’s new climate policies are unlikely to have a significant near-term impact on the bloc's carbon market, but long-term uncertainties remain, analysts have told Carbon Pulse.
The European Union’s new climate policies are unlikely to have a significant near-term impact on the bloc's carbon market, but long-term uncertainties remain, analysts have told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.