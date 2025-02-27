Almost three-quarters of UK-based companies aim to offset residual emissions -study
Published 16:39 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 16:39 on February 27, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Some 73% of organisations are planning to offset their hard-to-abate emissions using carbon credits, according to a survey of 300 UK-based senior executives across multiple sectors, which also found over 90% of respondents are confident their organisation will meet net zero.
