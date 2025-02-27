Bloomberg, General Index expand voluntary carbon market partnership, over 200 credit price assessments added to Terminal

Bloomberg and benchmark provider General Index (GX) have expanded their strategic collaboration to enhance access to voluntary carbon market (VCM) price data on the Bloomberg Terminal, the companies announced on Thursday.

The partnership builds on Bloomberg’s existing commodities market offerings, and will now provide all Terminal users with access to more than 200 voluntary carbon credit price assessments based on GX’s methodology.

The expanded dataset introduces transparent credit “price baskets”, offering more in-depth insights into the VCM and its pricing fundamentals.

It includes 69 spot prices and 133 spread and rolling average price indexes “that provide detailed granularity into some of the most liquid markets and geographies”.

The benchmarks aggregate VCM trade input data, classifying them by risk ratings based on BeZero Carbon assessments, as well as by scheme, technology, vintage, and location.

“Increased volatility due to macro and geopolitical events will continue to drive investor demand for commodities price transparency and market intelligence, particularly in evolving markets like voluntary carbon,” said Emilie Gallagher, global head of commodities, FX and macroeconomics at Bloomberg.

“Bloomberg has been covering carbon markets for over a decade, and we’re very pleased to continue our strategic collaboration with General Index to provide Bloomberg Terminal customers with access to voluntary carbon market information.”

GX’s voluntary carbon benchmarks are now accessible via the Bloomberg Terminal’s {SPOT <GO>} function.

Additionally, Bloomberg clients can obtain GX data for enterprise use through Bloomberg Data License and its real-time market data feed, B-PIPE.

“With over 200 voluntary carbon price indexes now available on the Bloomberg Terminal, users can navigate these markets with confidence and precision,” said Diane Charnock, vice president corporate development at GX.

