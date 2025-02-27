EU’s corporate reporting Omnibus bill faces rough ride in Parliament
Published 14:13 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 14:13 on February 27, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA
A European Commission proposal to delay climate reporting and due diligence obligations on companies operating in Europe is facing resistance in Parliament where centrist and left-wing lawmakers have warned against attempts to unravel the Green Deal.
A European Commission proposal to delay climate reporting and due diligence obligations on companies operating in Europe is facing resistance in Parliament where centrist and left-wing lawmakers have warned against attempts to unravel the Green Deal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.