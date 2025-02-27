EMEA > Carbon removal standard updates verification with more frequent audits, dMRV cost measures

Carbon removal standard updates verification with more frequent audits, dMRV cost measures

Published 13:28 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:28 on February 27, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A carbon removal (CDR) registry and certification standard has introduced a new verification model and cost-saving measures, including adjustments to its auditing and digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) processes.
A carbon removal (CDR) registry and certification standard has introduced a new verification model and cost-saving measures, including adjustments to its auditing and digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) processes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.