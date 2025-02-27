Asia Pacific > Philippines launches blue carbon initiative

Philippines launches blue carbon initiative

Published 12:54 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:54 on February 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The Philippines this week launched an action plan to scale up the production of high-quality blue carbon from mangroves and seagrasses, as the archipelagic nation looks to develop a national roadmap for leveraging marine resources to support climate goals.
