Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches biodiversity bond fund

Published 11:53 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:53 on February 27, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Goldman Sachs Asset Management announced on Thursday the launch of a global biodiversity bond fund to address investors' increasing interest in nature, the firm has said.
