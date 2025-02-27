Asia Pacific > South Korean steelmaker faces lawsuit for plans to extend blast furnace lifespan

South Korean steelmaker faces lawsuit for plans to extend blast furnace lifespan

Published 08:11 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:11 on February 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea

A civil lawsuit has been filed to demand steel major POSCO, one of South Korea’s major carbon emitters, stop relining an ageing blast furnace in the Gwangyang region.
A civil lawsuit has been filed to demand steel major POSCO, one of South Korea’s major carbon emitters, stop relining an ageing blast furnace in the Gwangyang region.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.