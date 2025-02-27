BRIEFING: Affordability takes centre stage in California’s cap-and-trade reform, extension deliberations

Published 06:54 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 06:54 on February 27, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, US

Experts nudged policymakers to prioritise tangible benefits for California consumers to address affordability concerns as they consider the state’s cap-and-trade scheme revisions and reauthorisation beyond 2030.