Americas > BRIEFING: Affordability takes centre stage in California’s cap-and-trade reform, extension deliberations

BRIEFING: Affordability takes centre stage in California’s cap-and-trade reform, extension deliberations

Published 06:54 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:54 on February 27, 2025  / and /  Americas, US

Experts nudged policymakers to prioritise tangible benefits for California consumers to address affordability concerns as they consider the state’s cap-and-trade scheme revisions and reauthorisation beyond 2030. 
Experts nudged policymakers to prioritise tangible benefits for California consumers to address affordability concerns as they consider the state’s cap-and-trade scheme revisions and reauthorisation beyond 2030. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.