Australian SMCs trade on secondary market for the first time

Published 06:53 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:53 on February 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs) have traded on the Australian spot market for the first time, a trading platform announced Thursday.
