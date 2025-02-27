Asia Pacific > Japanese insurer launches product for carbon credit buyers

Japanese insurer launches product for carbon credit buyers

Published 06:56 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:56 on February 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

One of Japan's largest financial groups has introduced an insurance product that compensates the insured for the costs of procuring replacement units when the value of carbon credits is damaged.
One of Japan's largest financial groups has introduced an insurance product that compensates the insured for the costs of procuring replacement units when the value of carbon credits is damaged.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.