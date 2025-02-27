Americas > BRIEFING: Watch Congress climate spending amid Trump deregulation, experts say

Published 02:15 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:15 on February 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US

US President Donald Trump’s withdrawals of federal climate policy have yet to come to fruition in Congress’ budget, as experts encouraged stakeholders to pursue engagement with elected officials on a webinar Wednesday.
