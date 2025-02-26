Americas > US-based CCS firm raises $20 mln to expand deployment, hire top talent

US-based CCS firm raises $20 mln to expand deployment, hire top talent

Published 22:21 on February 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:21 on February 26, 2025  /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based distributed carbon capture technology provider has closed a $20 million funding round and will use the cash to expand the deployment of its technology across North America and attract top industry talent
A US-based distributed carbon capture technology provider has closed a $20 million funding round and will use the cash to expand the deployment of its technology across North America and attract top industry talent


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.