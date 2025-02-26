WCI Markets: Traders unfazed as Q1 auction settles sub-$30, lowest in two years
Published 20:54 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 20:54 on February 26, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
The Q1 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled in line with secondary market prices and market expectations for a sub-$30 clear, even as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures had already moved higher post sale in anticipation of the start of programme extension discussions.
The Q1 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled in line with secondary market prices and market expectations for a sub-$30 clear, even as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures had already moved higher post sale in anticipation of the start of programme extension discussions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.