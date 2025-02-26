California agency outlines rejection of LCFS amendments

Published 19:35 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 19:35 on February 26, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The administrator responsible for reviewing rules put forth by California’s state agencies issued on Tuesday a detailed list of reasons for disapproving the November regulatory changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).