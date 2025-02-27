ARB issues no offsets during bi-weekly cycle for second time in 2025

Published 01:37 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 01:37 on February 27, 2025 / Brandon Mulder and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US

California issued no new compliance-grade offsets in its most recent bi-weekly distribution of the year, marking the second time no offsets were distributed so far in 2025, data published by the state regulatory ARB Wednesday showed.