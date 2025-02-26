FEATURE: BRICS see opportunity to rise as non-Western counterpoint in climate policy
Published 17:53 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 17:53 on February 26, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The large BRICS emerging economies could reshape the international climate policy landscape, but expectations of this non-Western coalition should be “moderate” despite its recent embrace of carbon markets, according to experts speaking to Carbon Pulse.
The large BRICS emerging economies could reshape the international climate policy landscape, but expectations of this non-Western coalition should be “moderate” despite its recent embrace of carbon markets, according to experts speaking to Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.