EU proposes to exempt small importers from CBAM, delay sale of certificates by one year

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The European Commission has proposed raising the threshold for importers of goods covered by the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), bringing around €1.2 bln in savings while still covering over 99% of emissions, it announced on Wednesday.