EU proposes to exempt small importers from CBAM, delay sale of certificates by one year
Published 15:49 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 15:49 on February 26, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission has proposed raising the threshold for importers of goods covered by the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), bringing around €1.2 bln in savings while still covering over 99% of emissions, it announced on Wednesday.
