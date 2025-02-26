Biodiversity conservation funding largely ignores threatened species, study finds

Published 12:42 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 12:42 on February 26, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The bulk of global biodiversity funding over the past decades went towards the conservation of a limited number of species, often non-threatened, while those in urgent need of protection were largely overlooked, according to a 25-year study released this week.