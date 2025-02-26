Article 6 body seeks expertise on technicalities of crediting mechanism registry
Published 12:40 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 12:40 on February 26, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The UN body mandated to develop the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) has opened multiple calls for expertise on Wednesday as it seeks to create a registry for the new crediting facility.
