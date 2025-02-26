India to cut cement sector energy emissions by 20% over six years under carbon trading scheme -source
Published 11:54 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:54 on February 26, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
India plans to require its cement sector to reduce energy-based emissions by 20% over six years, establishing a CO2 reduction trajectory as part of the country's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), according to government documents seen by Carbon Pulse.
India plans to require its cement sector to reduce energy-based emissions by 20% over six years, establishing a CO2 reduction trajectory as part of the country's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), according to government documents seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.