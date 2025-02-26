Software firm partners with carbon project platform to support CDR efforts through forward credit purchases
Published 11:24 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:24 on February 26, 2025 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A carbon project platform has partnered with an SaaS firm specialising in process intelligence to support the scaling of carbon removal initiatives through forward purchases of carbon credits.
