EU Commission unveils Clean Industrial Deal, doubles down on climate
Published 11:07 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:07 on February 26, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Less than 100 days after entering office, the new European Commission unveiled its flagship Clean Industrial Deal initiative on Wednesday, outlining measures to reduce energy costs for businesses while doubling down on climate with the confirmation of an upcoming 90% decarbonisation target for 2040.
