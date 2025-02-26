Asia Pacific > Southeast Asian steelmaker to double production, cut emissions in new deal

Published 11:18 on February 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:18 on February 26, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC

A major Indonesian steelmaker with over 1 million tonnes of capacity a year has committed to producing lower-carbon products after announcing a partnership with a European company hoping to meet EU steel demand without having to buy additional CO2 allowances under the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).
