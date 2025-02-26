Shipping should become more proactive on EU ETS, hedge to get ahead of price rise -trader
Published 13:51 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 15:41 on February 26, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
The shipping industry should become more proactive in its management of EU ETS compliance, as the sector faces an increasing compliance obligation with prices forecast to rise, and start hedging EU Allowances, according to a carbon and environmental products trader.
