Biodiversity > UK energy company to set nature targets in line with TNFD

UK energy company to set nature targets in line with TNFD

Published 10:52 on February 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:52 on February 26, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A UK energy company has committed to set biodiversity targets in its newly released sustainability framework, also pledging to align with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations by next year.
A UK energy company has committed to set biodiversity targets in its newly released sustainability framework, also pledging to align with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations by next year.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.