Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:14 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 12:14 on February 26, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were little changed at midday after earlier slipping to a new year-to-date low as the market was assailed by bouts of selling pressure inspired by natural gas volatility, while weekly Commitment of Traders data showed speculative traders cut their net long position by more than 14% last week.
European carbon prices were little changed at midday after earlier slipping to a new year-to-date low as the market was assailed by bouts of selling pressure inspired by natural gas volatility, while weekly Commitment of Traders data showed speculative traders cut their net long position by more than 14% last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.