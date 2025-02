A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices were little changed at midday after earlier slipping to a new year-to-date low as the market was assailed by bouts of selling pressure inspired by natural gas volatility, while weekly Commitment of Traders data showed speculative traders cut their net long position by more than 14% last week.