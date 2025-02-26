EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:14 on February 26, 2025

European carbon prices were little changed at midday after earlier slipping to a new year-to-date low as the market was assailed by bouts of selling pressure inspired by natural gas volatility, while weekly Commitment of Traders data showed speculative traders cut their net long position by more than 14% last week.
