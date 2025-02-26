Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: South Korea to revamp process for buying Article 6 carbon credits

BRIEFING: South Korea to revamp process for buying Article 6 carbon credits

Published 11:26 on February 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:28 on February 26, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea

South Korea is seeking to build an intergovernmental cooperation model and expand support for international emissions reduction projects, as current progress is seen as insufficient for the East Asian country to secure enough carbon credits to meet its 2030 climate target, according to policy documents published Wednesday.
