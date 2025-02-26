BRIEFING: South Korea to revamp process for buying Article 6 carbon credits
Published 11:26 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:28 on February 26, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea
South Korea is seeking to build an intergovernmental cooperation model and expand support for international emissions reduction projects, as current progress is seen as insufficient for the East Asian country to secure enough carbon credits to meet its 2030 climate target, according to policy documents published Wednesday.
South Korea is seeking to build an intergovernmental cooperation model and expand support for international emissions reduction projects, as current progress is seen as insufficient for the East Asian country to secure enough carbon credits to meet its 2030 climate target, according to policy documents published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.