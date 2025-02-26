Aluminium, ammonia key to Australia’s net zero goal, report finds
Published 08:45 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 08:45 on February 26, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Decarbonising one of Australia’s leading industrial zones could reduce emissions by several million tonnes of CO2e every year, but would require ramping up renewable energy by a factor of 10 at a minimum, a think tank found Wednesday.
Decarbonising one of Australia’s leading industrial zones could reduce emissions by several million tonnes of CO2e every year, but would require ramping up renewable energy by a factor of 10 at a minimum, a think tank found Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.