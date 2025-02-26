Australia Market Roundup: Agriprove’s monumental CAC challenge, number of new ACCU projects dips

Published 07:39 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 07:39 on February 26, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The lower-than-expected delivery of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCU) to the government via carbon abatement contracts (CACs) has put the spotlight on soil carbon projects that are slated to deliver millions of credits, many of which have yet to be issued a single ACCU.