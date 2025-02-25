Americas > Industrial CO2 capture company raises over $4 mln venture capital funding

Industrial CO2 capture company raises over $4 mln venture capital funding

Published 19:07 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:07 on February 25, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A tech company secured more than $4 million from several investors to scale its point-source CO2 capture solution, it announced Tuesday.
A tech company secured more than $4 million from several investors to scale its point-source CO2 capture solution, it announced Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.