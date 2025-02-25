Absence of an ICAO-recognised carbon standard in India may create a credit supply issue for aviation sector -official
Published 17:59 on February 25, 2025 / Last updated at 17:59 on February 25, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The current lack of an India-based standard eligible to supply carbon credits for the UN's CORSIA scheme is creating a challenge for the aviation industry in the country, an official told a conference in New Delhi this week.
The current lack of an India-based standard eligible to supply carbon credits for the UN's CORSIA scheme is creating a challenge for the aviation industry in the country, an official told a conference in New Delhi this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.