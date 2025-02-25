Aviation/CORSIA > COP30 will be “the most molecular COP ever”

COP30 will be “the most molecular COP ever”

Published 17:38 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:38 on February 25, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Shipping

Efforts are underway to set a sustainable fuels target at the next UN climate summit, COP30, in Brazil this November, a conference in Brussels has heard.
Efforts are underway to set a sustainable fuels target at the next UN climate summit, COP30, in Brazil this November, a conference in Brussels has heard.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.