Carbon credit ‘adjustment fee’ could fund green tech at home, experts say
Published 15:10 on February 25, 2025 / Last updated at 15:10 on February 25, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
A fee mechanism for correspondingly adjusted Article 6 arbon credits can be used to bridge funding gaps in climate initiatives, particularly for developing nations seeking to monetise carbon reductions while advancing their ambitions, a conference heard Tuesday.
A fee mechanism for correspondingly adjusted Article 6 arbon credits can be used to bridge funding gaps in climate initiatives, particularly for developing nations seeking to monetise carbon reductions while advancing their ambitions, a conference heard Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.