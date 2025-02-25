Asia Pacific > Carbon credit ‘adjustment fee’ could fund green tech at home, experts say

Published 15:10 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:10 on February 25, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

A fee mechanism for correspondingly adjusted Article 6 arbon credits can be used to bridge funding gaps in climate initiatives, particularly for developing nations seeking to monetise carbon reductions while advancing their ambitions, a conference heard Tuesday.
