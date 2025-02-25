Americas > Biomass industry to triple by 2030 with massive impacts on forests, study says

Biomass industry to triple by 2030 with massive impacts on forests, study says

Published 14:17 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:17 on February 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The global biomass energy industry is set to triple by 2030, posing unprecedented threats to intact tropical forests worldwide, according to a report released on Tuesday.
The global biomass energy industry is set to triple by 2030, posing unprecedented threats to intact tropical forests worldwide, according to a report released on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.