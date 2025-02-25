Biodiversity > The Nature Conservancy calls for EU nature credit standard

The Nature Conservancy calls for EU nature credit standard

Published 13:56 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:56 on February 25, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has called on the EU Commission to introduce a standard to accelerate the development of compliance and voluntary nature credit markets in Europe.
