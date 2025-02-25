Biodiversity > FEATURE: Resumed COP16 talks eye nature finance deal amid resurfacing tensions

FEATURE: Resumed COP16 talks eye nature finance deal amid resurfacing tensions

Published 12:19 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:19 on February 25, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, International

The COP16 UN biodiversity conference resumed on Tuesday in Rome after talks were abruptly halted in November, with negotiators facing increasing pressure to hammer out a deal on nature finance amid fears that long-standing political divisions may prove too challenging to bridge.
The COP16 UN biodiversity conference resumed on Tuesday in Rome after talks were abruptly halted in November, with negotiators facing increasing pressure to hammer out a deal on nature finance amid fears that long-standing political divisions may prove too challenging to bridge.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.