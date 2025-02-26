UK urged to target 87% emissions cut by 2040, fuelled by electrification
Published 00:01 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:47 on February 25, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK should aim to cut emissions 87% by 2040 as part of its forthcoming Seventh Carbon Budget — a target that can be achieved with speedy action, especially to electrify heavy emitting sectors such as road transport and home heating, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) recommended on Wednesday.
