UK biochar producer halts domestic carbon project amid public backlash

Published 11:35 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:35 on February 25, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A British biochar company has cancelled plans to build a carbon removal project close to London after nearly 100 objections from officials and the public, local media reported Saturday.
