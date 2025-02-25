EU proposes new rules to measure CO2 emissions from trucks
Published 11:03 on February 25, 2025 / Last updated at 11:03 on February 25, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission put forward new draft rules on Monday introducing a common method to compare the CO2 performance and fuel consumption of heavy-duty trucks placed on the EU market, including those running purely on electricity or hydrogen.
The European Commission put forward new draft rules on Monday introducing a common method to compare the CO2 performance and fuel consumption of heavy-duty trucks placed on the EU market, including those running purely on electricity or hydrogen.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.