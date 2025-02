“For the first time in 40 years, emissions are going down because we’re shutting down factories”: EU chemical industry rings the alarm bell

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Technology improvements have historically driven CO2 cuts across Europe’s chemical sector, but for the first time emissions are now going down because of factory closures, the industry has warned, calling for some urgent measures to be adopted under the EU’s upcoming Clean Industrial Deal initiative.