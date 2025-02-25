Americas > Lack of global standards for GHG reporting resulting in under-reported methane emissions -study

Lack of global standards for GHG reporting resulting in under-reported methane emissions -study

Published 03:17 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:17 on February 25, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

A lack of standardised greenhouse gas reporting has led to significant underestimation of corporate methane emissions, potentially distorting climate policies and transition risk assessments, according to a new study.
A lack of standardised greenhouse gas reporting has led to significant underestimation of corporate methane emissions, potentially distorting climate policies and transition risk assessments, according to a new study.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.