BRIEFING: India’s plant-specific approach to carbon market aims to tackle industrial diversity
Published 12:59 on February 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:59 on February 25, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
India’s approach of adopting unit-specific targets rather than sector-wide benchmarks in its domestic carbon market, a legacy of the Performance, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme, aims to address its diverse industrial landscape to ensure fair and effective compliance.
