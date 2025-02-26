China’s steel sector off track to meet 2025 climate target as oversupply looms -report
Published 00:01 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 01:19 on February 26, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Overcapacity in China's steel sector is eroding profits and hindering advancements in low-carbon development, throwing the country well off track to meet its 2025 climate target for the industry, according to a new report.
