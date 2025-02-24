Scientists develop low-cost, scalable method to accelerate enhanced weathering CDR
Published 01:36 on February 24, 2025 / Last updated at 01:36 on February 24, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Scientists have developed a low-cost, scalable method to significantly enhance CO2 removal (CDR) from the atmosphere through enhanced weathering (EW), offering a more viable alternative to existing direct air capture (DAC) technologies.
Scientists have developed a low-cost, scalable method to significantly enhance CO2 removal (CDR) from the atmosphere through enhanced weathering (EW), offering a more viable alternative to existing direct air capture (DAC) technologies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.